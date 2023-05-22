Rashford missed Man United’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers due to a leg injury before returning to training ahead of the match against AFC Bournemouth only to be ruled out due to a late illness picked up ahead of the game. The 25-year-old’s absence didn’t hinder The Red Devils as they were able to secure a 1-0 win at the Vitality Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three points, and Liverpool’s dropped point to Aston Villa over the weekend, mean Manchester United are just a point away from securing a top four finish heading into the final two games. After hosting Chelsea on Thursday (8pm kick-off), Man United welcome Fulham to Old Trafford on the final day of the season.

And Man United boss ten Hag will be hoping to have Rashford - who has scored 29 goals in all competitions this season - back available for the final two games.

“[Rashford] trained the whole week, but [Friday] he reported he doesn’t feel well, so he’s ill,” said The Red Devils boss.

Rashford’s potential absence offers a slight glimmer of hope for Liverpool, who need Manchester United lose to Chelsea and Fulham or Newcastle United to lose to Leicester City and Chelsea with a seven goal difference swing in order to stand a chance of a top four finish. Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to already relegated Southampton on the final day of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle sit level on points with Man United ahead of their match at home to Leicester on Monday night. While a point would be enough to secure a top four finish with a game to spare, a win would put them in a commanding position to secure a top three finish and finish above Man United for the first time ever in the Premier League.

They are level on points with Newcastle United in third having played the same number of games but again have a significantly inferior goal difference.

Scott McTominay is back available for Manchester United after coming off the bench at Bournemouth while Tom Heaton is close to returning to the bench following an ankle injury.