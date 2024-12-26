Manchester United handed major double blow ahead of Newcastle United clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester United have been handed a major double blow ahead of their Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

Manchester United will be without Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte when they face Newcastle United. The Magpies head into the game having won four successive games following a 3-0 triumph over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

However, Old Trafford has not been a happy hunting ground for the Magpies in recent times having won just once at the Theatre of Dreams in the Premier League. That came over a decade ago and whilst they did win in the Carabao Cup last season, it will be a major test for Eddie Howe’s side on Monday night.

However, their task has been made slightly easier with the news that both Fernandes and Ugarte will miss the match through suspension having been handed respective one-match bans. Fernandes was sent off for two bookings early into the second period of their clash with Wolves on Boxing Day, whilst Ugarte was shown his fifth yellow card of the season and will thus serve an automatic one-match ban on Monday night.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will have both Sandro Tonali and Fabian Schar available for selection after they avoided being booked against Villa. Tonali and Schar now have to survive just one more match without being shown a yellow card in order to avoid a one-match ban.

Bruno Guimaraes and Lewis Hall, who began the win over Villa on three yellow cards, avoided a booking against the Villains.