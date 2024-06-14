Manchester United ‘launch bid’ for Newcastle United ‘target’ - Everton set to reject

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United have reportedly submitted a £45m bid to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged as a top target for the Red Devils this summer as they look for ways to strengthen Erik ten Hag’s defensive options. The Mail report they have submitted a £45m offer for the defender, although that is expected to be rejected by Everton who have no plans to sell the 21-year-old this summer.

Manchester United are far from the only interested party for Brathwaite this summer, however, with Newcastle United having also been linked with a move for the former Carlisle United man. Brathwaite was recently included in Gareth Southgate’s preliminary 33-man squad for Euro 2024 but was axed from that when he named his final 26 players for the tournament.

