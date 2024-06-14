Manchester United ‘launch bid’ for Newcastle United ‘target’ - Everton set to reject
Jarrad Branthwaite has emerged as a top target for the Red Devils this summer as they look for ways to strengthen Erik ten Hag’s defensive options. The Mail report they have submitted a £45m offer for the defender, although that is expected to be rejected by Everton who have no plans to sell the 21-year-old this summer.
Manchester United are far from the only interested party for Brathwaite this summer, however, with Newcastle United having also been linked with a move for the former Carlisle United man. Brathwaite was recently included in Gareth Southgate’s preliminary 33-man squad for Euro 2024 but was axed from that when he named his final 26 players for the tournament.
Personal terms between the defender and Red Devils are not expected to be an issue if a future offer is accepted, however, a £45m bid is some way off Everton’s reported valuation of £80m.
