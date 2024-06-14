Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Euro 2024 gets underway this evening when hosts Germany take on Scotland at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.

The first game of Euro 2024 sees hosts Germany take on Scotland tonight as both countries look to begin the tournament in style with a win in Munich. Host nation Germany will begin as one of the fancied teams to go all the way, whilst Scotland start as one of the rank outsiders.

Whilst Newcastle United have no representatives in either squad this summer, two former Magpies coaches will be on the sidelines at the Allianz Arena. Scotland head to Germany under the guidance of Steve Clarke with John Carver as one of his assistants.

Clarke acted as assistant manager to Ruud Gullit and Sir Bobby Robson at St James’ Park before moving to Chelsea to become their academy manager. Clarke even took charge of one Newcastle United match when he was in caretaker charge of the club between Gullit and Robson - Newcastle would lose that game 5-1 against Manchester United.

Carver, meanwhile, had two spells on Tyneside. He first worked at the club as a coach under Robson alongside Clarke, spending four years on Tyneside until Robson’s departure in 2004. He would then return to the club under Alan Pardew in 2011.

Many Magpies fans will also remember Carver’s disastrous time as Newcastle United manager during the second-half of the 2014/15 season. The Magpies went from mid-table at the time of Pardew’s departure to needing a win against West Ham on the final day of the season to avoid relegation following a run of just three wins in 20 matches in all competitions.

With Scotland Clarke and Carver have overseen a complete transformation in the Tartan Army’s fortunes. The pair helped guide them to Euro 2020 and despite facing an ominous qualifying group including Spain and Norway, have helped Scotland qualify for Euro 2024.

