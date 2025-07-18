Newcastle United have been dealt a potential transfer blow in their pursuit of Brentford forward Yoane Wissa.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After seeing a £69.5million bid for Hugo Ekitike rejected by Eintracht Frankfurt this week, Newcastle have now moved onto other striker targets.

Wissa, who scored 20 goals for Brentford last season, has been identified as a potential striker option. The Magpies are looking to fill the gap left by Callum Wilson’s departure this summer and bring a player in to provide strong competition for Alexander Isak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Wissa has just a year left on his contract at Brentford, he has an extension option and won’t come cheap. The forward turns 29 at the start of the new season and would cost in the region of £50million.

Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest have also been credited with an interest in the DR Congo international, with Forest having an initial bid rejected by Brentford. But Wissa could be set to stay at Brentford if their transfer stance is to be believed.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Brentford agree £71m transfer sale with Manchester United

Manchester United’s pursuit of Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo has developed into a transfer saga that has lasted the length of the summer window so far. Mbeumo wants to join Man United but they have so far been unable to reach an agreement with Brentford over a fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is until now as The Athletic have reported that Brentford have accepted a proposal from Manchester United worth up to £71million. The deal comprises of an initial £65million fee with an additional £6million in bonuses.

Newcastle and Spurs were also interested in Mbeumo earlier in the summer but moved on to other targets once the finances involved to complete a deal, as well as the player’s personal preference, became clear. Spurs have since signed Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United, while Newcastle completed a deal to bring Anthony Elanga to the club from Nottingham Forest.

Mbeumo scored 20 Premier League goals for Brentford last season, including two against Newcastle

And Manchester United pushing ahead to agree a deal with The Bees for the Cameroon winger could come as a transfer blow to The Magpies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brentford’s firm transfer stance

Brentford have proven tough negotiators this summer, rejecting numerous proposals from Manchester United in an attempt to drive Mbeumo’s transfer fee up. A tactic that has ultimately worked.

But agreeing a deal with Man United for Mbeumo is potentially bad news for clubs looking to sign Wissa this summer.

It’s understood Brentford’s transfer stance this window has been firm in that they would not allow both of their top two scorers from last season leave the club. The added focus on Wissa this week has ultimately prompted Manchester United to strike a deal with Brentford for Mbeumo amid fears they could lose out on their top target.

A sale for Mbeumo, in Brentford’s eyes, rules out an exit for Wissa. With The Bees under no pressure to sell and wanting to avoid losing any more key figures,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brentford has already lost head coach Thomas Frank to Tottenham Hotspur and captain Christian Nørgaard to Arsenal this summer, now top scorer Mbeumo looks set to follow them out of the door, having already agreed personal terms at Old Trafford.