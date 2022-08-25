Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Newcastle ‘push’ for Conor Gallagher

The Telegraph report that Newcastle are ‘pushing hard’ to sign Conor Gallagher on-loan this summer.

Newcastle United are ‘pushing hard’ to sign Conor Gallagher this summer (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Following injury to Jonjo Shelvey that will see him ruled-out of action until November, Gallagher is viewed as an ideal replacement to bolster United’s quality and depth in midfield.

Gallagher starred whilst on-loan at Crystal Palace last season and although the Eagles are still interested in bringing the 22-year-old back to Selhurst Park this summer, Newcastle will hope to swoop for the England international.

Chelsea are set to make a decision over Gallagher’s short-term future before the summer transfer window closes with a loan-move a real possibility as the midfielder searches for regular first-team football to force himself into Gareth Southgate’s England plans.

Dubravka reports

Martin Dubravka missed the clash with Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday night through illness - with Karl Darlow asked to deputise in what was his 100th appearance for the club.

Before proceedings had ended at Prenton Park however, reports emerged that the Slovakian was being courted by Manchester United over a potential deal to become competition for David De Gea.

Talks between the two clubs have been held with Dubravka keen on a move to Old Trafford after becoming second-choice at Newcastle following the arrival of Nick Pope.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Dubravka may leave on loan with Manchester United having an option to purchase the ‘keeper for £5million at the end of the deal.

Dubravka, who made his debut for Newcastle against Manchester United in February 2018, was named as the club’s Player of the Season in 2019/20 after a string of brilliant performances meant the Magpies steered clear of relegation danger.

Paqueta rejection

Lyon have rejected an initial approach from West Ham for midfielder Lucas Paqueta.