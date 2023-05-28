News you can trust since 1849
Man United rocked by ‘serious’ injury blow for Fulham - boost for Newcastle United in fight for third

Manchester United and Newcastle United have already secured a place in next season’s Champions League, but third place is still up for grabs in the Premier League.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 28th May 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th May 2023, 10:51 BST

Man United head into the final day of the Premier League season as clear favourites to finish third as they sit two points above Newcastle in fourth place. The Magpies have never finished above Man United in the Premier League era and will need to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and hope Erik ten Hag’s side drop points at home to Fulham in order to buck that trend.

The Red Devils have been dealt a slight blow heading into Sunday’s match at Old Trafford with winger Antony set to miss the match while Luke Shaw is a doubt after being withdrawn during the 4-1 win over Chelsea on Thursday.

After the Fulham match, Man United end their season with an FA Cup final match against treble-chasing local rivals Manchester City. And the Red Devils boss has confirmed his concerns regarding the Brazilian winger and England left-back.

“Antony is serious,” ten Hag said. “Luke Shaw, we have to see. I don’t think it’s too bad but we have to wait 24 hours. We’ll have a diagnosis and we will know more.”

“I don’t know [about Antony]. Everyone has seen he came off. I can tell you it is serious but we have to wait a minimum [of] 24 hours, then we know probably more about the status of the injury.”

Manchester United will also be without Marcel Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez for their final two games of the season.

