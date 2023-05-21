The 31-year-old joined Man United from Blackburn Rovers for £16.5million in 2011 and went on to make 229 appearances for the club, scoring six goals. During his time at Old Trafford, Jones won one Premier League title, an FA Cup and the Europa League.

But with no appearances during the 2022-23 campaign due to a knee injury, Jones did not get a Carabao Cup winners medal after Manchester United beat Newcastle 2-0 at Wembley Stadium in February.

Jones recently turned down a testimonial for Manchester United and will leave the club on the expiry of his contract next month. The defender has made just six Premier League appearances over the last four seasons.

To mark his upcoming departure, Jones ended a social media hiatus to post a message to supporters.

It read: “My time at United has been nothing short of incredible. To wear this shirt just once, to wear this badge and represent everyone associated with it, was an honour.

“I wish I could have played more. I wish I could have given more to the many squads I played alongside. I will say from the bottom of my heart, I did everything I could. I did everything the medical team asked of me.”

Jones’ exit will leave David De Gea as the only remaining Sir Alex Ferguson signing in the Manchester United squad.

The 27-time England international added: “I lived a dream at the biggest club in the world. I played for England in major tournaments. At United, I won trophies, most notably the Premier League under Sir Alex, in his final season.

“I wish Erik [ten Hag] and his staff, and all the players, the best of luck for the future. He’s building something here and I’ll be watching, supporting and hoping, more than anyone, that he can continue the progress we can all see already.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who has helped me at Manchester United, where I’ve made friends for life.”

Jones is yet to make a decision on his next club but has been linked with a move to Newcastle on several occasions over the past few years. The Magpies were reportedly interested in the defender as recently as last summer but a deal has never materialised.

