Manchester United star ‘very lucky’ to avoid suspension for Newcastle United clash

Dermot Gallagher believes that Manchester United are ‘very lucky’ to not have Antony banned for their Carabao Cup clash with Newcastle United. The Brazilian only came on in the 86th minute against Manchester City on Sunday, however, his petulant kick at Jeremy Doku - and subsequent reaction to the Belgian’s complaints - could have seen him shown a red card.

Certainly, that’s the view of former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher who believes Antony was ‘very lucky’ to not be shown a red card by referee Paul Tierney. Speaking on Sky Sports Ref Watch, Gallagher said: “I think it was a very, very unwise thing to do.

“Look at this, there’s no intent to go for the ball. I think the Manchester City players have done him a massive favour because if he [Doku] ends up on the floor then everything changes. But he is a very lucky boy.”

If Antony was shown a red card for that incident, then he would have been ruled-out of Manchester United’s Carabao Cup Round 4 clash with Newcastle United on Wednesday night. Although yellow card suspensions don't carry over into domestic cup competitions, red card suspensions do, meaning Antony would have been forced to sit out of tomorrow night’s game at Old Trafford.