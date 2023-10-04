Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) have described Manchester United’s ticket prices for their Carabao Cup clash with the Magpies as ‘scandalous’ in a strong statement released on Wednesday afternoon. Newcastle United will travel to Old Trafford on Wednesday, November 1 for their Carabao Cup Round 4 meeting with the Red Devils in a repeat of last year’s final. Newcastle supporters planning on travelling to Old Trafford will be charged £39 for a ticket - £9 more than what they would pay for a Premier League game at the stadium.

Adding to the frustrations is the decision to move this game to an 8:15pm kick-off, making it impossible for supporters to travel back from Manchester after the match. That decision has also been labelled as ‘ridiculous’ by NUST in an explosive statement released on X.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

That post read: ‘£39 for @ManUtd away in the @Carabao_Cup is scandalous and makes a mockery of the £30 @premierleague away ticket price cap. Add in a ridiculous kick off time - match going fans taken for granted time and time again. #nufc’

Newcastle United defeated Manchester City in Round 3 to book a trip to Old Trafford whilst Manchester United were 3-0 victors over Crystal Palace - a team they would go onto lose 1-0 to in the Premier League just four days later.