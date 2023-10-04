News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires

‘Scandalous’ - Newcastle United Supporters Trust release strong statement following Man Utd decision

Newcastle United face a trip to Old Trafford in the next round of the Carabao Cup.

By Joe Buck
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 15:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) have described Manchester United’s ticket prices for their Carabao Cup clash with the Magpies as ‘scandalous’ in a strong statement released on Wednesday afternoon. Newcastle United will travel to Old Trafford on Wednesday, November 1 for their Carabao Cup Round 4 meeting with the Red Devils in a repeat of last year’s final. Newcastle supporters planning on travelling to Old Trafford will be charged £39 for a ticket - £9 more than what they would pay for a Premier League game at the stadium.

Adding to the frustrations is the decision to move this game to an 8:15pm kick-off, making it impossible for supporters to travel back from Manchester after the match. That decision has also been labelled as ‘ridiculous’ by NUST in an explosive statement released on X.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That post read: ‘£39 for @ManUtd away in the @Carabao_Cup is scandalous and makes a mockery of the £30 @premierleague away ticket price cap. Add in a ridiculous kick off time - match going fans taken for granted time and time again. #nufc’

Most Popular

Newcastle United defeated Manchester City in Round 3 to book a trip to Old Trafford whilst Manchester United were 3-0 victors over Crystal Palace - a team they would go onto lose 1-0 to in the Premier League just four days later.

The game against Erik ten Hag’s side comes sandwiched between Premier League matches against Wolves and Arsenal and just six days before Eddie Howe’s side travel to Germany to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.