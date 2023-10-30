‘It’s all for show’ - Gary Neville slams Man Utd trio ahead of Newcastle United clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gary Neville has slammed Manchester United following their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Red Devils were defeated by goals from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden on a disappointing afternoon for the hosts at Old Trafford.

Speaking on his podcast along with Peter Drury, Neville revealed that he ‘hated’ watching the last few moments of the Manchester derby. Neville said: “The last ten minutes, I hated what I saw in that last ten minutes on that football pitch. Marcus Rashford, to be fair, is a fantastic player, but he looks like he’s sulking on the way off. Antony is shaking his head on the bench.

“Bruno [Fernandes] is the captain, he’s walking around and you know what he’s going to do in the last ten minutes, it’s almost like you can read it like a book. He’s going to get booked, he’s going to whinge, kick someone - it’s all for show.”

Manchester United currently sit in 8th place in the Premier League table having won five and lost five league games so far this campaign. Although ten Hag’s side have disappointed this season, Neville believes the blame still lies at the door of the Glazer family - whilst name checking former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.

Neville said: “What we have seen in the last ten years with the Super League and things like that, is this [the ownership] is definitely a massive problem. We knew when we went up to Newcastle that Mike Ashley was the problem because it was depressing everytime we went up there and the same things kept happening.

“We know when the connection isn’t there between the owners, the coaching staff, the executive, the fanbase and the players - a club is broken. This is not a rant but it's an absolute fact as I speak to people on the inside of this club who have been here for a long time and a short time - it’s wrong.”

