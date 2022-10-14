Newcastle head into the match in good form having won their last two matches and scoring nine goals in the process.

Magpies midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been the subject of much praise this week following his two goals in a 5-1 win over Brentford. Newcastle also have Joelinton to potentially welcome back to the starting line-up this weekend.

And former Man United defender Paul Parker believes Newcastle’s midfield could ‘embarrass’ the likes of five-time Champions League winner Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Fred.

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford FC at St. James Park on October 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Despite that, he still feels his former club will have enough to pick up three points against Newcastle, a side they have only lost to once at home in the last 50 years.

“The midfield players from Newcastle are going to embarrass our players with their technical ability, with their passing ability, and with their willingness to want to work hard,” Parker said via Indiabetting.

“Bruno Guimarães is the one I have been most impressed by. He is the one that is scoring goals, and creating goals as well.

“They got really decent players at this moment in time, but I still would always expect Manchester United to beat Newcastle at Old Trafford.”

It is approaching a year since Eddie Howe was appointed as Newcastle head coach. Since then, The Magpies have experienced a stark turnaround in form that has seen them move off the bottom of the table and look to compete for the European places.

But Parker suggested that Newcastle’s owners may look for a ‘bigger name’ if and when they make their next managerial appointment.

"I do believe that the owners of Newcastle want a big-name manager,” he added. “That is the mentally in that part of the world that the owners are from.

"Because they believe if they get a big-name manager, they get big-name players which could sell the product even better.