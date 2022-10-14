As it stands, the Newcastle United star is the only England regular who is fit and available to play at right-back heading into this winter’s tournament in Qatar after Chelsea's Reece James was forced off with a knee injury against AC Milan on Tuesday.

According to Football.London, James’ injury is worse than initially expected following further scans. A decision is yet to be made whether the player undergoes surgery with the World Cup just around the corner.

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford FC at St. James Park on October 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old was backed to be England's first-choice right-back in Qatar but now his position in Gareth Southgate’s squad is under serious threat.

But what is bad news for the Chelsea player could prove to be an opportunity for Trippier.