Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier handed boost after major injury blow for Chelsea
Kieran Trippier’s chances of being England’s first-choice right-back at the upcoming World Cup have been handed a significant boost.
As it stands, the Newcastle United star is the only England regular who is fit and available to play at right-back heading into this winter’s tournament in Qatar after Chelsea's Reece James was forced off with a knee injury against AC Milan on Tuesday.
According to Football.London, James’ injury is worse than initially expected following further scans. A decision is yet to be made whether the player undergoes surgery with the World Cup just around the corner.
The 22-year-old was backed to be England's first-choice right-back in Qatar but now his position in Gareth Southgate’s squad is under serious threat.
But what is bad news for the Chelsea player could prove to be an opportunity for Trippier.
Manchester City’s Kyle Walker is also a doubt for the tournament having recently undergone groin surgery while Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently nursing an ankle injury.