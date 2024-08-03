Newcastle United and Manchester United transfer target Marc Guehi is reportedly ‘open’ to leaving Crystal Palace this summer.

Newcastle have already strengthened defensively this transfer window with the free signing of Lloyd Kelly but have now made a move to sign England international Guehi. The Magpies’ new sporting director Paul Mitchell will negotiate a potential deal with Palace for the 24-year-old, who could command a potential club record transfer fee.

Man United have also targeted Guehi this summer with the club’s £53million summer centre-back arrival Leny Yoro now ruled out for three months.

Newcastle also have injury problems at the back with both Jamal Lascelles and Sven Botman sidelined until later this year with ACL injuries. And head coach Eddie Howe wants another centre-back.

Newcastle have been regularly linked with AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw, whose agent was forced to deny he was close to completing a move to St James’ Park on Monday. But the links to Thiaw have cooled for now with Guehi emerging as an ambitious target.

According to Mail Online, Palace are set to demand at least £65million for Guehi and claimed the player would be open to leaving Selhurst Park for the right project. Guehi has previously spoke highly of St James’ Park and Newcastle, naming it his favourite stadium to play at.

While Newcastle are the first club reported to have made a move, several other clubs are understood to be keeping a close eye on Guehi this summer.

Guehi has just two years left on his contract at Selhurst Park. His stock is currently at its highest after he emerged as one of England’s standout stars at Euro 2024.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have agreed a £15million package with Sheffield United for 20-year-old forward Will Osula.