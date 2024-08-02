Newcastle United supporters flocked to a British-themed pub in Tokyo on the eve of their final friendly in Japan.

The Magpies have been well-backed in the Far East with over 2,000 supporters attending the 4-1 win over Urawa Red Diamonds at the Saitama Stadium on Wednesday evening. There was also an exclusive supporter event in Shinjuku on Thursday before a meet-up organised by Newcastle United Japan took place on Friday evening.

Newcastle supporters flocked to the 2nd Half pub in Shinjuku, Tokyo for a pint and a sing-along in typical Geordie fashion. And the player on fan’s lips on Friday night following his surprise appearance the following evening was Sandro Tonali.

Supporters were filmed chanting ‘Sandro, ole, ole ole’ in the 2nd Half Pub in footage uploaded to social media by Newcastle United Japan along with the caption: “We love you, Sandro.”

The Italian midfielder is less than a month away from returning to competitive action for Newcastle following a lengthy ban.

Despite being unable to play in either the Urawa match or Saturday’s game against Yokohama F. Marinos at the Japan National Stadium, Tonali has travelled and trained in Japan this week. He is also ineligible for the upcoming Sela Weekender friendlies against Girona and Brest as well as the opening two Premier League fixtures against Southampton and AFC Bournemouth before his scheduled return against Tottenham Hotspur on September 1 at St James’ Park.