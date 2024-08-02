Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have announced that the St James’ Park STACK, presented by Sela, will be open in time for the Sela Weekender and their Premier League opening game against Southampton.

The complex will officially open at midday on Thursday 8 August and consist of 56 repurposed shipping containers. The St James’ Park STACK will be open to the public everyday between 10am and midnight and act as a fan zone for Newcastle United games with large screens, a central plaza and a main stage.

Supported by the club’s primary partner Sela, the new STACK comes over two years after the Pilgrim Street venue closed to make way for new building developments. This version will sit on Strawberry Place, next to the St James’ metro station and in the shadow of the Gallowgate.

Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales said: “St. James’ STACK will add another dynamic element to the matchday experience ahead of the season-opening Sela Weekender.

“The vision of creating a bespoke multi-purpose entertainment destination has relied upon a real collaborative effort between Newcastle United and STACK. We’re proud of the club’s role in bringing a much-loved North East institution back to its original home in the city centre.

“Whether you’re a fan attending matches, socialising after work or family seeking entertainment at an upcoming event, the venue will offer something to suit every taste.

“Perfectly positioned in the heart of the community - within the shadow of the Gallowgate End - St. James’ STACK will be an excellent addition to both the club and the city.”

STACK CEO Neill Winch added: “We are absolutely thrilled to bring STACK back to Newcastle, especially following the outpouring of support we received after our closure in 2021. There was a real community outcry for STACK to remain a part of Newcastle, and we listened. As we expand across the UK, having STACK return to its hometown is a momentous occasion for us.

“This venue not only celebrates the vibrant spirit of Newcastle but also offers a unique space for fans, locals, and visitors to experience our distinctive blend of live entertainment, street food, and social engagement. The collaboration with Newcastle United and Sela has allowed us to create something truly special, and we can't wait for everyone to enjoy it.”