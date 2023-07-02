Newcastle had been monitoring the out of contract Borussia Monchengladbach striker who scored 13 goals in 30 Bundesliga appearances last season. The 25-year-old was targeted by clubs across Europe before agreeing to join Inter.

The deal is understood to be worth around £100,000-per-week with contract offers from Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and AC Milan rejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle’s links with Thuram were fuelled by his close friendship with Allan Saint-Maximin. The pair played youth football at Boulogne-Billancourt together and as well as represented France at Under-17, Under-20 and Under-21 level.

And Saint-Maximin made no secret of his desire for Newcastle to sign the French international after previously discussing life in the city.

Saint-Maximin told The Gazette back in December: “I hope we have a chance to take him here. I was so happy for him [to play at the World Cup].”

Ultimately Saint-Maximin didn’t get his transfer wish with Thuram joining the Italian club instead of Newcastle. And upon the confirmation of the transfer, the Magpies No. 10 shared the announcement along with the ‘heart eyes’ and ‘red heart’ emojis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Thuram’s future secured, Saint-Maximin’s is still up in the air after he publicly admitted his career was at a ‘turning point’ on social media. The French winger made just 12 starts for United last season in the Premier League, scoring once.