Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Martin Dubravka was reportedly due to play his last game for Newcastle United against Arsenal on Tuesday night.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dubravka has a deal lined up to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab and reports from Saudi Arabia claimed the goalkeeper would join after Newcastle’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win at Arsenal. But a move is still yet to materialise with Newcastle yet to sanction a deal.

Dubravka has made eight appearances for Newcastle this season with the side winning all eight and keeping six clean sheets in the process. The 35-year-old is out of contract at St James’ Park at the end of the season but is in talks regarding a new deal at Newcastle following the offer from Al-Shabab.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has admitted he wants Dubravka to stay at the club and would do ‘whatever it takes’ to make that happen. But with goalkeeper Nick Pope closing in on a return from injury, Dubravka may need some convincing to turn down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia in favour of staying on Tyneside and potentially drop back to the bench.

After a short break, Dubravka and the Newcastle first-team players returned to training at Darsley Park on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup third-round clash at home to Bromley at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off).

The 50-time Slovakia international took to Instagram to post an image of himself in Newcastle training along with the caption: “Back to the work.”

The post comes after the goalkeeper’s perceived ‘goodbye gesture’ following the win at Arsenal in which he remained the last player out on the pitch applauding the 6,000 travelling supporters as they sang his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it’s the first time Dubravka has posted an image of himself in Newcastle training on Instagram since the build-up to the final match of the 2022-23 season away at Chelsea - a game he ended up starting. Dubravka spent the first half of the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Manchester United before being recalled in January after two Carabao Cup appearances.

Martin Dubravka in action for Newcastle United. | Getty Images

Speaking ahead of the match against Bromley, Newcastle boss Howe said: “Talks are definitely ongoing.

“I think [Newcastle’s form] will, of course [help convince Dubravka to stay]. The team is in a good moment and Martin is in a good moment.

“He will know he has been an important part of that. I don’t think there’s been any part of this that has been negative. The main focus is on Martin’s future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is the area that we, as a football club, need to clear up, with just six months left on his contract. That will be the important thing for Martin.”

For now, Dubravka’s immediate future appears to be at St James’ Park heading into a busy week of matches.