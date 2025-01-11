Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Who could leave Newcastle United during the January transfer window and who is likely to stay at St James Park?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The January transfer window will hit its midway point next week and Newcastle United are yet to conduct their first piece of business.

Despite speculation linking the Magpies with several new additions and suggesting a number of Eddie Howe’s squad could depart for pastures new, there is yet to be any confirmed movement in or out of St James Park during a notoriously challenging window. Newcastle are believed to be keen to add to their squad this month and a winger and forward are believed to be high on the agenda - although the Magpies battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations means departures will be necessary before any new faces arrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what business could be conducted before the transfer window comes to a close at 11pm on Monday ,February 3? We take a look at four players that could leave Newcastle and four that are likely to remain at St James Park as the Magpies battle for success on three fronts during the second half of the campaign.

Leave - Martin Dubravka

The long-serving goalkeeper appeared to bid an emotional farewell to Magpies supporters after the impressive 2-0 win in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final with Arsenal in midweek. Ironically, rumours of a departure to Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab come as Dubravka enjoys one of the best runs of form of his time at St James Park. After replacing the injured Nick Pope in the 4-0 home win against Leicester City last month, the Slovakia international has conceded just two goals in seven games as Eddie Howe’s side embarked on an impressive run of form. However, that win at the Emirates looks increasingly likely to become one of the final appearances of Dubravka’s time as a Magpie.

Stay - Alexander Isak

Is there a more in-form striker in world football at this point in time? Quite simply, Isak is red hot right now and his goal in the midweek win at Arsenal means he has now scored ten goals in his last nine appearances and has found the net in his last seven Premier League games. Not for the first time during his Magpies career, the Sweden international has been linked with a big money move away from St James Park - although United legend Alan Shearer has stressed he would not sell Isak for £150m. The striker will remain at Tyneside this month and will hope to lead the club back to the Champions League.

Leave - Miguel Almiron

Speculation over Almiron’s future at Newcastle has been ongoing for the last 12 months after clubs in Argentina, Brazil, the Saudi Pro League and MLS have been strongly linked with the Paraguay international over the last year. American club Charlotte FC are said to be leading the race for Almiron after assistant coach and former Leicester City star Christian Fuchs admitted the Magpies winger would be a great addition to their squad. A deal seems possible and even highly likely before the end of the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stay - Bruno Guimaraes

The Magpies club captain has been in fine form over the last month and looks increasingly at home following the tactical tweak Eddie Howe imposed on his midfield. With talk of Bruno, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton now forming part of one of the Premier League’s best midfield trios, it seems almost impossible to even think the former Lyon star would be allowed to depart in the near future.

Leave - Alex Murphy

There are high hopes for the Irish youngster and only an injury prevented a possible loan departure during the summer transfer window. There is believed to be interest in Murphy from a number of clubs across the EFL and the former Galway United player could well earn senior experience away from St James Park during the second half of the season.

Stay - Kieran Trippier

The experienced full-back has reportedly received interest from home and abroad over the last 12 months and there was strong speculation suggesting he would leave Newcastle last summer. However, Eddie Howe retained the services of a player he knows well and although Trippier’s future remains in the balance, it seems more likely a summer departure will be authorised.

Leave - Sean Longstaff

Newcastle have extended Longstaff’s current contract by taking up a 12-month extension option in his agreement - but there have been strong suggestions the move was made to protect themselves against losing the academy product on a free transfer this summer. There is believed to be interest in the midfielder and, although Eddie Howe is a firm supporter of Longstaff’s, the fact he would represent pure profit from a profit and sustainability point of view means a deal could well happen before the transfer window comes to a close early next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stay - Lewis Miley

The young midfielder is likely to earn game-time in Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie against League Two club Bromley and could be handed further appearances throughout the second half of the season. There had been some talk Miley could be granted a loan move away from Tyneside during the January transfer window but this now seems unlikely as Howe wants to oversee his ongoing development at close quarters.