However, the 33-year-old is not involved in the club’s second-round Carabao Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers. Karl Darlow will line up in goal, and Mark Gillespie, the club’s fourth-choice goalkeeper, is on the bench.

Dubravka – who has lost his place to summer signing Nick Pope – is understood to be missing through illness. Newcastle signed Pope from Burnley in a £10million deal, and Dubravka has been linked with a move away from the club he has served for more than four years.

Head coach Eddie Howe has made 10 changes for the tie. Elliot Anderson will make his first start, while Allan Saint-Maximin, Sven Botman and Bruno Guimaraes are on the bench at Prenton Park, where United will be backed by 2,200 fans.