Martin Dubravka: The Newcastle United goalkeeper has spoken about his return to the side amid an injury crisis.

Martin Dubravka is one of the players who has benefitted from Newcastle United's injury crisis.

The Slovakian has started consecutive matches for Newcastle for the first time since the back end of the 2021-22 season and Nick Pope's arrival at the club the following summer. But a dislocated shoulder picked up by Pope saw Dubravka brought on as a late substitute against Manchester United at the start of the month, and he has remained between the sticks since.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

"It was [a nasty injury]," Dubravka admitted about Pope's shoulder. "After the match it was kind of strange because we won against Manchester so I wanted to celebrate but at the same time it was very strange for me to have something to celebrate.

"I went to him and asked if he was okay but obviously he was disappointed that this happened because he had some [previous] record with his shoulder so I can only wish him a speedy recovery even though he's my competitor."

Pope is likely to be out for around three months following shoulder surgery, meaning Dubravka is set for an extended run in the side unless Newcastle choose to bring in a goalkeeping replacement in January. The Magpies have been linked with Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal and Dubravka's former Manchester United team-mate David De Gea.

De Gea - who messaged Dubravka on social media following his clean sheet against Fulham last weekend - was Man United's first choice goalkeeper during Dubravka's loan spell at the club last season. Dubravka was limited to just two appearances in the Carabao Cup. But his appearances in the competition earned him a winner's medal despite him being back at Newcastle when they lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester United in February.

Martin Dubravka of Manchester United in action during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford on December 21, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

A lack of minutes at Old Trafford and a desire to return to the North East saw Dubravka cut his loan spell short at Old Trafford and return to Newcastle in January last season. But the 34-year-old has no regrets regarding his decision to leave Newcastle initially.

When asked if he thought he would be playing for Newcastle again after joining Manchester United, Dubravka admitted: "I didn't know. I said many times I only went there because it was a bigger chance for me to play. I can understand why some of the fans might think I jumped but I felt at the time I needed to go there.

"I don't regret any of my decision. I learned a lot from that move but it's good to be back. I've spent five and half years here, I feel at home.

The city and club means something to me, and my son was born here so it's a special connection for me. It's good to be on the pitch again."

