Lewis Miley's younger brother is making a huge impression in the youth team. | Getty Images

A third Miley brother is now making waves in Newcastle United’s reserve team

Lewis Miley’s younger brother Mason Miley was the star of the show for Newcastle United’s Under-18 team as they picked up a well-deserved first Premier League North victory of the 2024/25 season in a 3-2 away win over Liverpool.

The win saw striker Ethan Ndiweni (younger brother of former Magpie Michael) score a brace and Joe Brayson (son of ex-Toon striker Paul) score from the penalty spot in a fine win for the young Magpies at Liverpool’s Kirkby Avenue.

However, the standout performer of the day, according to ToonTalk’s match report was 15-year-old midfielder Mason Miley, who produced a commanding display to control proceedings in the centre of the pitch.

The outlet describes him as a technical centre midfield with an eye for a pass and he recently described his playing style as similar to that of club captain Bruno Guimaraes.

Mason is already well ahead of his age group and will hope to follow a similar upwards trajectory to that of his older Lewis, aged 18, who managed 26 appearances last term while gaining experience against Europe’s elite in the Champions League.

Lewis is due to return to the Newcastle first team after the international break after sustaining a metatarsal injury in pre-season. Meanwhile, his older brother Jamie, aged 20, is hoping to make an impression at League Two side Newport County after joining on a season-long loan deal.

Jamie told the Newcastle Chronicle that it’s his dream to play for the Magpies alongside both of his two younger brothers at some stage in the future.

He said: “Definitely, hopefully one day but obviously everything is different and things happen at different times. I’ll just take things one step as it comes. I'm so proud of Lewis and what he done last season.

"Obviously I wasn’t playing because I had my knee injury so I was just in the stands watching. Like I said to him and my family, I can’t watch the games with anyone like I used to because I used to go watching as a fan but now it’s watching Lewy so it’s brilliant."