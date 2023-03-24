Massive Newcastle United commercial deal revealed by Darren Eales
A “global” Newcastle United deal has been welcomed by Darren Eales.
Filmmakers have confirmed that a four-part documentary, charting the Premier League club’s fortunes on and off the pitch, will be screened on Amazon Prime Video later this year.
The series, a collaboration between Lorton Entertainment and 72 Films, will “offer a unique insight into Newcastle United’s ongoing evolution under Eddie Howe” – and “explore how the decisions made by the club off the pitch impact their fortunes on it”.
Eales, United’s chief executive officer, has reacted to the “exciting” venture, which will bring money into the club.
“We’re excited to be offering global football fans a front row seat at this exciting time in Newcastle United’s history,” said Eales. “The documentary will give football and non-football fans across the globe a unique and authentic insight into how a major Premier League club operates, and will take fans on the journey with us as we strive to achieve our goals on and off the pitch.”