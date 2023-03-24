Filmmakers have confirmed that a four-part documentary, charting the Premier League club’s fortunes on and off the pitch, will be screened on Amazon Prime Video later this year.

The series, a collaboration between Lorton Entertainment and 72 Films, will “offer a unique insight into Newcastle United’s ongoing evolution under Eddie Howe” – and “explore how the decisions made by the club off the pitch impact their fortunes on it”.

Newcastle United chief executive officer Darren Eales, right, with co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley.

Eales, United’s chief executive officer, has reacted to the “exciting” venture, which will bring money into the club.