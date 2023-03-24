News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United on Amazon Prime Video: Filmmakers unveil documentary on 'rapidly-changing' club

Filmmakers have revealed the first details of a new behind-the-scenes Newcastle United documentary.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 24th Mar 2023, 00:01 GMT- 3 min read

The club will be the subject of a four-part series on Amazon Prime Video later this year. A film crew has been shadowing the club’s hierarchy – and Eddie Howe and his players – this season.

The series, a collaboration between Lorton Entertainment and 72 Films, will “offer a unique insight into Newcastle United’s ongoing evolution under Howe”, and will also “explore how the decisions made by the club off the pitch impact their fortunes on it”.

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley arrives at St James' Park following the club's takeover in October 2021.
Julian Bird, chief executive officer of Lorton Entertainment, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Newcastle United.

“With rapid change occurring on and off the pitch, it’s a fascinating time to go behind the scenes at the club.

“At Lorton, we have been privileged to work on amazing stories of game-changing sporting icons, from Rooney to Maradona, and our upcoming Becker documentary, and we’re looking forward to adding this to our slate.”

Change in ownership

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe reacts to the club's Carabao Cup final defeat last month.
Cameron and three-time BAFTA winner John Douglas have been appointed as executive producers of the documentary, which will not be part of the popular All or Nothing series.

“This will be a unique opportunity to understand the inner-workings of the club, and see the effect the change in ownership is having on the fans, the city of Newcastle and the team’s results on the pitch," said Cameron, executive producer at 72 films.

United co-owner Amanda Staveley spoke about the series at the recent Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London. The venture will bring in money which can be invested in players.

Staveley said: “There’s a crew who are making a documentary for Amazon about the work that we’re doing at Newcastle.

Newcastle United fans at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final.
“They’re not focusing on it as an All or Nothing, they’re more focusing on the commercial side.

"With FFP (financial fair play) rules as tight as they are, we really need to do everything we can to grow our revenue – and grow our finances.”

Access all areas

The crew has been filming at the club’s training ground – and documenting Howe’s press conferences.

Howe – who has guided the club to fifth place in the Premier League – gave his view on the project earlier this month.

“I think it would be foolish of me to say 'no, these cameras aren't going to follow us around', then go 'we need to sign new players',” said Newcastle’s head coach.

"They'll say 'we haven't got the money, we can't do it because of FFP, and you've turned away this opportunity for the club to turn away more income’.

"I'm never going to go against the club in that, I'll always try and support it. I think the inner working of a football club, it's delicate. I'm not necessarily one of those managers who will sit here and say I want everything to be open.

"I think (about) privacy, and when you're dealing with players, there are certain things that for me should never escape the walls of a training ground.

"But I'll always support the club in whatever venture they're trying to do, as long as it doesn't overstep the mark."

The film crew was with the team at Wembley last month for the Carabao Cup final.

