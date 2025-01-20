Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United defender Alex Murphy has completed a loan move to League One side Bolton Wanderers until the end of the season.

The move comes after Murphy’s public request for regular first team football in the Newcastle official matchday programme earlier this month. The Magpies made the 20-year-old available for loan and Bolton have quickly moved to secure a deal.

The Trotters currently sit ninth in League One and will be looking to address their inconsistent form and mount a play-off charge during the second half of the season.

Murphy featured twice in the Premier League for Newcastle last season and was named on the bench for the recent 3-1 FA Cup third round win over Bromley at St James’ Park. But after being left out of the Newcastle Under-21s squad at Southampton over the weekend, Murphy visited Bolton to finalise a loan move.

An official statement issued by Newcastle confirmed the deal is subject to EFL approval which, if granted, would allow Murphy to make his debut against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday evening at The Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Following his arrival, he told the club website: “I've been around the first team at Newcastle for maybe a year and a bit now, so I've learned a lot from them and training with the first team.

“It's been great, but I think finally now is the right time to go out and play first-team minutes because that's where you prove yourself, against men in this league, so I'm delighted to be here with a chance to show what I can do.

“It’s a massive step for me to get to a club like this and show what I can do for the rest of this season and hopefully show that I'm ready when I go back to play in the Premier League, which is obviously my aim.

“I think I'll get tested in this league, which is what I want. I want to show people that I'm ready for the test and ready to go back to Newcastle and play but I want to do my best here and show the fans that I'm here for the moment and what I can do for the rest of this season.

“I saw the game here at the weekend [2-2 v Cambridge United] and hadn’t really realised how big the stadium is. It’s a massive club which should definitely be at least in the Championship, if not the Prem.

“I think that's the aim and what everyone should be aiming for. There's pressure on but I think we'll enjoy that pressure.”