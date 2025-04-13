Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United transfer target Matheus Cunha has been subject to the wrath of Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters this weekend.

Wolves host Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on Sunday (2pm kick-off) with Cunha set to feature.

But this week has seen the Brazilian heavily linked with a move away from the West Midlands this summer.

As reported by The Gazette in January, Newcastle are interested in signing the 25-year-old, who has a £62.5million release clause in his contract. The Magpies will face stiff competition for his signature with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and several other Premier League sides credited with an interest in the versatile forward.

This past week has seen Newcastle’s interest in Cunha gather momentum, with Mail Online reporting that the club will look to make the Wolves star a ‘top target’ this summer. Cunha already knows Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton from international duty with Brazil, though his release clause will have many clubs swarming this summer.

Amid all the transfer speculation, Wolves fan account Talking Wolves shared a screenshot claiming to be a deleted Instagram story from Cunha. The alleged post from Cunha read: “Time to be happy, I will follow my dreams, not yours…So stay cool.”

The caption from Talking Wolves read: “Deleted Instagram story from Matheus Cunha earlier.”

But Cunha hit back at the post, commenting: “HAHAHAHAHA.”

He then added in a separate comment: “Do you know what you want? For people to not like me here.

“Unfortunately, I’m going to the field to solve the problem of your favorite club. I’m not here looking for alternatives to be someone important. Fans root for their own, they don’t create misfortunes all the time.”

Cunha’s outburst and likely departure from Wolves this summer has seen him subject to criticism from supporters on social media despite his fine form when on the pitch. One supporter suggested the player should be put on ‘gardening leave’ for the rest of the season.

Cunha has scored 15 goals in 29 appearances for Wolves this season and is capable of playing out wide, through the middle or even in an advanced midfield role. His versatility is something that appeals to Newcastle as they look to bolster their squad in preparation for European and potential Champions League football next season.

Matheus Cunha’s Wolves transfer admission

Speaking to the Guardian previously , Cunha admitted that he wants to ‘take the next step’ after rejecting moves away from the club in January to help Wolves in their battle to beat the drop: “I had a lot of offers but I wouldn’t feel well if I had done it,” Cunha said.

“Some things you can’t control but I couldn’t leave the club in the middle of the season, in a difficult situation, in the relegation zone.

“Now, we’re close to achieving our goal [of staying up]. But I’ve made it clear that I need to take the next step. I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential.”

On Wolves, a club he has spent two years at following a £44million move from Atletico Madrid, Cunha added: “Sometimes all we want in life is affection. People think we have everything, but we’re human beings, too.

“The fans [have given] me a lot. The status I have today, the player I am now and the happiness I’m feeling, it’s because of them. I’m really grateful to Wolves.”