Newcastle United transfer target Matheus Cunha has verbally agreed a new deal to remain at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Cunha is sought after by several Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, after scoring 10 goals for Wolves so far this season. But according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian has agreed a new deal with Wolves.

Romano posted: “Wolves have agreed on new deal with Matheus Cunha! Deal verbally in place for Brazilian star to extend the contract with salary improved. Despite interest from several clubs, Cunha’s set to sign as soon as official documents are checked/approved. Almost there.”

Cunha is currently serving a two-match ban after being hit with a charge by the Football Association due to misconduct following the 2-1 defeat by Ipswich Town. While the incident was under investigation, Cunha was able to play and score in Wolves’ wins over Leicester City and Manchester United.

He was forced off in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur but will be banned for the matches against Nottingham Forest and Bristol City in the Premier League and FA Cup respectively. His FA ban will be lifted in time for the match against Newcastle on January 15 (7:30pm kick-off).

Cunha was forced off injured against Spurs last month. | Getty Images

An FA statement read: "Matheus Cunha has been suspended for two games and fined £80,000 following the Premier League fixture between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town on Saturday 14 December 2024.

"The forward was charged with misconduct and it was alleged that he acted in an improper manner after the final whistle.

"He admitted the charge and the sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission.

"Full written reasons for this case will be published in due course."

Wolves paid £44million to Atletico Madrid in 2023 for Cunha after an initial loan deal. The Brazilian forward has since scored 22 goals in 50 Premier League appearances. Newcastle are admirers of Cunha, who is Brazil national teammates with Magpies captain Bruno Guimaraes.

Although Newcastle are unlikely to make any major moves in January, they will be looking to strengthen in attacking areas ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Eddie Howe and his coaching staff will get a first-hand look at Cunha at St James’ Park should he be passed fit after his ban.