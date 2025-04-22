Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United will face stiff competition for the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brazilian has a £62.5million release clause in his new contract signed at Wolves back in January, alerting several Premier League clubs to his availability. Cunha has scored 16 goals in 31 appearances in a struggling Wolves side this season.

As reported by The Gazette in January, Newcastle are interested in signing Bruno Guimaraes’ and Joelinton’s international team-mate with his versatility to play in multiple positions across the midfield and forward line making him an attractive option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After successfully navigating Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules last summer, Newcastle have limited spending while also selling Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United for £10million and putting a deal in place that will see Lloyd Kelly join Juventus this summer for around £20million. Funds will be made available for Newcastle to spend in anticipation of a return to European football.

The Magpies are looking to qualify for the Champions League as the currently sit fourth in the table with five games left to play. Qualifying for the Champions League will provide a significant financial boost that will allow the club to pursue top targets such as Cunha.

Fabrizio Romano provides Matheus Cunha transfer update

Although Newcastle have made Cunha a top target, it is Manchester United who are leading the race to sign Cunha from Wolves, with personal terms already under discussion.

That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who tweeted: “Manchester United are leading the race to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves as negotiations are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Personal terms are being discussed, as Man Utd are aware of more clubs keen + £62.5m release clause available. Good feelings after initial contacts between Cunha and #MUFC.”

Manchester United still have a chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League having reached the Europa League semi-final. While The Red Devils sit in the bottom half of the Premier League, winning the Europa League would be enough to secure Champions League qualification for next season’s competition.

Matheus Cunha’s Wolves transfer admission

Speaking to the Guardian previously , Cunha admitted that he wants to ‘take the next step’ after rejecting moves away from the club in January to help Wolves in their battle to beat the drop: “I had a lot of offers but I wouldn’t feel well if I had done it,” Cunha said.

“Some things you can’t control but I couldn’t leave the club in the middle of the season, in a difficult situation, in the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now, we’re close to achieving our goal [of staying up]. But I’ve made it clear that I need to take the next step. I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential.”

On Wolves, a club he has spent two years at following a £44million move from Atletico Madrid, Cunha added: “Sometimes all we want in life is affection. People think we have everything, but we’re human beings, too.

“The fans [have given] me a lot. The status I have today, the player I am now and the happiness I’m feeling, it’s because of them. I’m really grateful to Wolves.”