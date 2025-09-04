Newcastle United news: Matt Targett has opened up about his move to Middlesbrough and his ‘difficult’ last few years as a Newcastle United player.

Matt Targett joined Middlesbrough in the final days of the summer transfer window, offering the former Aston Villa man a chance at regular first-team football again. Targett had fallen down the pecking-order at Newcastle United under Eddie Howe and hadn’t been included in either Premier League matchday squad ahead of his move to the Riverside.

After a very promising loan spell during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, Targett moved to St James’ Park on a permanent basis in the summer. However, he was never able to hit the heights that his loan move promised with a combination of injury issues and form of those players ahead of him meant that he never became a regular under Howe again.

A move to Middlesbrough, one where Targett could play regularly again, was pushed through this summer and the defender has already impressed on Teesside, grabbing an assist on debut as Boro defeated Sheffield United on Saturday. Boro have started the campaign superbly under Rob Edwards as they push for promotion back to the Premier League, with Targett set to play a big role in that promotion chase.

Matt Targett reveals he wasn’t able to take part in Newcastle United training

Newcastle United fans will remember the great impact Targett had during his first few months on Tyneside, with chants of ‘Matty Targett we want you to stay’ ringing around St James’ Park after the final match of his loan spell at the club. Injury issues simply didn’t allow him to kick on, though, with hamstring and achilles injuries sidelining him for months and even a flare-up of eczema keeping him away from training with his teammates.

In a sit-down interview with regional outlets, Targett said: “Honestly, it's been difficult. When I first went there on loan it was incredible. I played every part in them staying up, and then started the next season but got a little injury and the team just went on a crazy run.

“Then a couple more big injuries. Highs and lows.

“I played in the Champions League, that was a massive high. I was part of the squad that won the Carabao Cup. From a playing perspective it was tough, but being part of that squad and seeing how far they've come as players and a team was nice to be part of.

“The injuries were tough. You get a chance to play in the cup and literally about three minutes in [v Man Utd], I ruptured my hamstring and was out for four months.

“Then I got back training with the team for a week or two at the beginning of April and had a tear in my Achilles, so was out for another four and a bit months. That was the toughest period.

“A big injury to the hamstring and Achilles as well. That was tough.

“So I missed a whole pre-season. But last season I was fit for the majority but obviously it was so hard to get into that team.

“I had a little breakout in eczema, so I had to take some tablets that wouldn't allow me to train because of anti-doping rules.

“I had to miss a couple of weeks with that. But since that it's been straight-forward. I'm fully fit now, had a full pre-season, full training, I'm excited to get going again.”