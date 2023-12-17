Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update on Christopher Nkunku’s fitness ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening. Nkunku signed for Chelsea for £52m back in January, but is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Blues after spending the second-half of last season on-loan at RB Leipzig before suffering a knee injury during pre-season that has kept him out of action ever since.

However, the Frenchman could be in-line to make his long-awaited Chelsea debut against Newcastle United on Tuesday night after being named in Pochettino’s matchday squad for the first time this season during their win over Sheffield United on Saturday. Chelsea scored a comfortable 2-0 win over the Blades but Pochettino felt there was no need to risk Nkunku.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Asked about the forward, Pochettino said: "We didn’t want to take a risk with him and give him more time for his recovery."