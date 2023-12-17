Maurcio Pochettino’s intriguing update on £52m man that could make debut v Newcastle United
Chelsea v Newcastle United: The Magpies travel to London for the Carabao Cup quarter-final in midweek.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mauricio Pochettino has provided an update on Christopher Nkunku’s fitness ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening. Nkunku signed for Chelsea for £52m back in January, but is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Blues after spending the second-half of last season on-loan at RB Leipzig before suffering a knee injury during pre-season that has kept him out of action ever since.
However, the Frenchman could be in-line to make his long-awaited Chelsea debut against Newcastle United on Tuesday night after being named in Pochettino’s matchday squad for the first time this season during their win over Sheffield United on Saturday. Chelsea scored a comfortable 2-0 win over the Blades but Pochettino felt there was no need to risk Nkunku.
Asked about the forward, Pochettino said: "We didn’t want to take a risk with him and give him more time for his recovery."
Nkunku did feature against Newcastle during the Premier League Summer Series out in the USA and was briefly linked with a move to Tyneside before Chelsea swooped for his signature. World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez was also omitted from Pochettino’s starting XI against Chris Wilder’s side, but the 51-year-old has insisted that his countryman could feature against the Magpies on Tuesday night. “Only can play eleven and sometimes you need one characteristic and today we saw the combination between Caicedo and Gallagher and Cole no.10,” Pochettino said. “It was the best combination for today, but it doesn't mean Enzo won't play on Tuesday.”