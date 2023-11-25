Mauricio Pochettino explains £28m Newcastle United transfer decision

Newcastle United transfers: Mauricio Pochettino has explained the reasons for one of Newcastle’s biggest summer transfers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mauricio Pochettino has explained Chelsea’s decision to sell Lewis Hall to Newcastle United during the summer. Hall, who has joined the Magpies on an initial loan deal, will join the club when the summer transfer window opens on a permanent basis for an initial fee of £28m - one that could rise to £35m if certain conditions are met.

Hall was allowed to join his boyhood club in the summer and Pochettino has revealed why the teenager was allowed to leave Stamford Bridge, despite a promising breakthrough season last term. Pochettino said: “It was a player with the conditions here, too many players in that position ahead of him.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The player and the club took the best decision for both sides. Unlucky that he cannot play but he has a good future and hope he can settle well there.”