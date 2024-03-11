Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United can extend the gap between themselves and Chelsea to seven points with a win at Stamford Bridge tonight and pile the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino whose role as Chelsea boss has come under fire in recent times. Just one win in their last five league games has seen the Blues slip into the bottom half of the table and fall behind their competitors for European qualification.

For the third time this season Chelsea will square off against the Magpies with one win a piece thus far. Pochettino, who had to watch their defeat at St James’ Park in November from the stands, has admitted that he hopes to one day receive the same level of support from the Chelsea fan base as his opposite man gets from Newcastle United supporters:

“I am so happy to see they are supporting him like this because we are both in charge and want the best for our clubs.” Pochettino said. “For me, Eddie is a fantastic coach and deserves big credit.

“I hope one day here they support me in the same way they support him because I am here, I am the coach of Chelsea and I want to win as much as our fans. I hope we have this support in the future.”