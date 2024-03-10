Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jamie Carragher believes there should be a change to the Premier League’s current Profit and Sustainability Rules amid reports that clubs like Newcastle United and Aston Villa may be forced to sell some of their star players this summer in order to comply with the rules. Villa posted a £119.6m loss earlier this week whilst the Magpies also reported a loss when they published their accounts back in January. Both clubs maintain they are on course to pass the current rules, however, they may be forced to sell one or two of their key players in order to fund future transfers.

The Premier League began their clampdown on these rules earlier this season, handing Everton a ten-point deduction - one that was reduced to six on appeal. The Toffees are facing another potential deduction whilst Nottingham Forest are also expected to be handed a points deduction also.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Speaking on The Overlap Fan Debate, Carragher revealed his belief that the current rules need to be changed to stop clubs being prohibited from progressing when they have the money behind them - and believes that self-interest of clubs is one of the big reasons that Everton and others find themselves in this current situation: “They (Everton) had one, they’ve got one (an owner who spends money). You have spent absolutely off the scale.

“Everton have spent massive money. Hang on, this is the same Everton that when the Premier League started you were part of the ‘Big Six’ or five voting in Sky Sports, the Premier League and all that.

“Bill Kenwright voted for these rules that you’re arguing against when these rules came in 10 years ago because they suited Everton and Everton didn’t have any money. My point is everyone changes their argument whatever situation they’re in. You moan about it but when you were in the top five, it was fine, you were fine with leaving everyone behind.