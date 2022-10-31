‘Means a lot’ – Newcastle United star suspended after double goal milestone against Aston Villa
Joelinton scored Newcastle United’s 1,400th Premier League goal in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa, while also marking a milestone of his own.
The Brazilian pounced on Callum Wilson’s saved effort to make it 3-0 to Newcastle in the second half with his first goal of the season. Miguel Almiron then made it 4-0 shortly afterwards as The Magpies remained in the Premier League’s top four.
And Joelinton felt United’s second half display was up there with the ‘best’ the side have put in.
“We played really well,” said Newcastle’s No. 7. “First half was a bit difficult but the second half was one of the best performances we’ve given.
"I’m very happy to help the team with one goal and very happy to get the three points and a good performance at home.
“It means a lot to score my first goal of the season, I’ve had to wait for this goal and I’ve been trying my best so I’m very happy to score for all the fans here who support me and support the team. My family was here and if they’re happy then it’s good for me.”
Joelinton’s 11th Premier League goal for Newcastle was also his first in front of a packed Gallowgate End. He previously scored at the Gallowgate in a 3-0 win over Sheffield United with no fans in attendance and in a 4-1 FA Cup win over Rochdale.
“It’s my first goal in front of the Gallowgate with the fans here,” Joelinton added. “I scored once but it was Covid and there was nobody here but to score in front of them and help the team was the most important.”
After scoring his goal, Joelinton was shown his fifth yellow card of the season, meaning he will be suspended for Sunday’s trip to Southampton.
Newcastle head into the match sitting fourth with just one defeat and the best defensive record in the league.
Still, the impressive start has not surpassed Joelinton’s expectations.
“No, it’s not better," he smiled. “I was very positive at the start, we always dream big.
"Of course, we respect being in fourth but the performance we’ve put into the games and we just have to keep going and think game by game and try to give our best every game.”