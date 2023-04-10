Newcastle managed to win all three games to move up to and consolidate third place position in the Premier League table heading into the final nine matches of the campaign. A 2-0 win over Man United was followed by the club’s biggest away win of the season as they beat West Ham 5-1 before a 2-1 comeback win over Brentford on Saturday.

Three wins in the space of six days leaves Eddie Howe’s side on 56 points, three points inside the Champions League places with a game in hand on Tottenham Hotspur in fifth.

And for the second time this season, The Magpies have managed to string together a run of five consecutive wins - something they haven’t done twice in the same season since they finished second during the 1995-96 campaign.

After the match, Newcastle posted their increasingly common post-victory dressing room photo which shows the squad and staff celebrating the win.

It was accompanied by the caption: “These lads are RELENTLESS! 🤩”

And Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi shared the image on his personal Instagram account along with the caption: “The dream team.”