Newcastle United ‘target’ set for Ligue 1 move as Chelsea reject Wolves loan approach
Premier League transfer news: One former Newcastle United ‘target’ is set to make a late January move.
With the January transfer window set to slam shut tomorrow night, here, we take a look at all the latest gossip from around the Premier League:
Chelsea midfielder set for Ligue 1 loan switch
Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos is set to move to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg after having his loan move to Nottingham Forest cut short earlier this month. Santos was signed by Chelsea in January last year before officially joining the club in the summer.
He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues and played just twice for Forest after joining them on-loan in the summer. The Brazilian was recalled by Chelsea and will reportedly spend the rest of the season on-loan in France with Strasbourg - another side owned by Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly.
Before his move to Chelsea 12 months ago, Newcastle United had been heavily-linked with a move for Santos after he impressed at Vasco de Gama. They were again tipped with a surprise move for him earlier this window amid a growing injury crisis engulfing their midfield options.
Chelsea reject Wolves approach
Elsewhere at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have rejected a loan offer from Wolves for striker Armando Broja. The Blues are open to letting Broja leave the club this month, however, they would prefer a permanent deal and are likely to demand around £40m for the striker.
Wolves, along with Fulham and West Ham, have been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old but cannot afford a permanent transfer this month. After recovering from an ACL injury which severely limited his gametime last season, the Albanian international has featured 19 times in all competitions under Mauricio Pochettino, netting twice.
Giovanni Reyna to undergo Forest medical
Nottingham Forest have moved closer to announcing the signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Giovanni Reyna with the USA international set to undergo a medical ahead of his proposed loan move to the City Ground. Reports that Marseille had made an eleventh-hour approach for the winger looked like potentially derailing a move to Forest, however, Reyna will join Nuno Espirito Santo’s side until the end of the season. Forest are not expected to have an option to buy the Sunderland-born man at the end of his loan move.