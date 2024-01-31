Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the January transfer window set to slam shut tomorrow night, here, we take a look at all the latest gossip from around the Premier League:

Chelsea midfielder set for Ligue 1 loan switch

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos is set to move to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg after having his loan move to Nottingham Forest cut short earlier this month. Santos was signed by Chelsea in January last year before officially joining the club in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues and played just twice for Forest after joining them on-loan in the summer. The Brazilian was recalled by Chelsea and will reportedly spend the rest of the season on-loan in France with Strasbourg - another side owned by Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly.

Before his move to Chelsea 12 months ago, Newcastle United had been heavily-linked with a move for Santos after he impressed at Vasco de Gama. They were again tipped with a surprise move for him earlier this window amid a growing injury crisis engulfing their midfield options.

Chelsea reject Wolves approach

Elsewhere at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have rejected a loan offer from Wolves for striker Armando Broja. The Blues are open to letting Broja leave the club this month, however, they would prefer a permanent deal and are likely to demand around £40m for the striker.

Wolves, along with Fulham and West Ham, have been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old but cannot afford a permanent transfer this month. After recovering from an ACL injury which severely limited his gametime last season, the Albanian international has featured 19 times in all competitions under Mauricio Pochettino, netting twice.

Giovanni Reyna to undergo Forest medical

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad