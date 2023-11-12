Mehrdad Ghodoussi issues message to Newcastle United players & supporters after Kieran Trippier incident
Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has issued a unifying message following the 2-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.
Mehrdad Ghodoussi missed Newcastle United's defeat at the Vitality Stadium but still took to social media to post a reaction to the result.
Dominic Solanke's second-half brace saw The Magpies suffer their first Premier League defeat in eight matches.
Afterwards, Ghodoussi tweeted: "We win together, we lose together, we stand together @NUFC #NUFC #HWTL." The tweet came after Newcastle vice-captain Kieran Trippier confronted a travelling supporter hitting out at the side following the defeat at the Vitality Stadium.
While Ghodoussi was not in attendance for the match, his partner and fellow Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley was along with chief executive Darren Eales and sporting director Dan Ashworth.
Newcastle went into the game with 11 players unavailable before suffering another injury blow during the match with Miguel Almiron going off with a hamstring issue just past the half-hour mark. Callum Wilson was also not involved after suffering a hamstring issue at Borussia Dortmund during the week.
The Magpies head into the international break on the back of consecutive 2-0 defeats following the Champions League loss at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday evening. But the season on the whole has still be a positive one for Newcastle so far, despite the injury concerns.
Howe's side has progressed through to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup while also still capable of progressing out of their group in the Champions League.
But the defeat at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday leaves Newcastle sitting seventh in the table and they could potentially drop to eighth by the end of the weekend with Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Sheffield United on Sunday.