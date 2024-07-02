'Brilliant' - Mehrdad Ghodoussi & Jamie Reuben react as Newcastle United 'club record' deal confirmed
The 21-year-old has joined Forest for £35million, representing a joint club record sale for Newcastle. The sale was sanctioned by The Magpies as they strived to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules before the June 30 deadline.
Had Anderson not been sold before the deadline, Newcastle would have risked a Premier League points deduction heading into the 2024-25 campaign. In the opposite direction, goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos joins Newcastle from Forest on a one-year deal.
The Magpies also sold 19-year-old Yankuba Minteh to Brighton & Hove Albion for £33million.
Following Anderson’s transfer, the midfielder took to social media to issue a farewell message to Newcastle before positing another message expressing his pride at joining Forest.
Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi replied to Anderson’s message, commenting: “You’ll smash it 🫶🏻 🖤🤍.”
And fellow co-owner Jamie Reuben responded to the club’s social media post, stating: “Brilliant player and guy. Wishing Elliot all the best at @NFFC.”
Anderson was held in high regard by players and staff at Newcastle with head coach Eddie Howe hailing him as an important member of his first-team squad. But the need to raise funds and the sale of Anderson representing ‘pure profit’ in Newcastle’s PSR calculations, the club were effectively forced to sell the academy graduate.
Conversations also took place regarding potential sales of Alexander Isak to Chelsea and Anthony Gordon to Liverpool as ‘last resort’ options but neither deal materialised.
