Newcastle United & Man Utd issue official Dan Ashworth statement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have officially confirmed Dan Ashworth’s exit after months of negotiations with Manchester United.

Ashworth had been on gardening leave as Newcastle’s sporting director since February following an approach from Manchester United. Ashworth’s notice period at St James’ Park ran until the end of 2025, leaving him unable to join another club unless a compensation fee could be agreed.

Now an agreement has been reached between the two clubs, as confirmed in an official statement issued by Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Newcastle United and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the immediate release of Dan Ashworth from his contractual obligations at Newcastle United,” the statement read.

“The terms of this agreement will remain confidential between the clubs. Newcastle United thanks Dan for his service and wishes him well for the future.”

While the compensation fee is officially undisclosed, it is understood to be less than the £20million figure Newcastle were initially holding out for.

The 53-year-old was planning on taking Newcastle to arbitration in an attempt to push the move through before it was sanctioned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashworth leaves Newcastle two years after joining from Brighton & Hove Albion, though the last five months have been spent on gardening leave. He is set to be in charge of football performance, operations and recruitment at Manchester United in a similar position to the one he held at St James’ Park and The Amex Stadium previously.

Man United head into the 2024-25 campaign on the back of their lowest-ever Premier League finish. Despite finishing eighth in the table and below Newcastle, The Red Devils still had the last laugh with an FA Cup win over rivals Manchester City to deny Eddie Howe’s side a European place.