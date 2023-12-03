Mehrdad Ghodoussi makes fresh St James' Park claim after Newcastle United fan backlash
Mehrdad Ghodoussi has reacted to Newcastle United's 1-0 win over Manchester United and the St James' Park atmosphere.
Mehrdad Ghodoussi thanked Newcastle United supporters following the 1-0 win over Manchester United at St James' Park on Saturday evening.
Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game to help Newcastle claim a sixth successive league win at St James' Park. Following Newcastle's previous home win against Chelsea, Ghodoussi called for 'more' from supporters.
He tweeted last weekend: "What a team #nufc we need to give these guys more support in the stadium, we need to be louder, we need to be the 12th man." But his comments did not go down well with certain sections of the Newcastle fan base, who took the comment as critical of the St James' Park atmosphere. Ghodoussi returned to Twitter to reaffirm his commitment to Newcastle, suggesting his previous tweet was intended as motivational rather than critical.
"Often, our intentions and words don't align perfectly," Ghodoussi tweeted. "I believe most of you know how deeply I'm committed to this club; my heart beats in black and white, and my love for the club and all of you is unwavering.
"Let's keep our fingers crossed for tonight, we stand united. Here's to us and our journey together. Howay the Lads."
And after Saturday's win, the Newcastle co-owner was full of praise for the St James' Park atmosphere. He tweeted: "Thank you for your incredible support tonight. St James’ rocked @nufc #NUFC @jamiereuben."
Arsenal and Liverpool are the only Premier League sides to have beaten Newcastle at St James' Park since the start of last season. The Magpies have already beaten The Gunners, Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Manchester City at St James' Park this season with their only Premier League defeat coming late against Liverpool back in August.