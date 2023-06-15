News you can trust since 1849
Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 15th Jun 2023, 19:49 BST- 2 min read

Callum Wilson has posted a cheeky social media message to summer Newcastle United target James Maddison.

The Leicester City midfielder is a summer transfer target for the club, which tried to sign the England international last summer.

And Wilson, training with Maddison ahead of tomorrow's Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta, reposted a photograph of him grabbing the 26-year-old on an Instagram story with the captain "Newcastle is this way @MADDERS".

Eddie Howe was asked about the club's interest in Maddison – who has a year left on his contract at the relegated club – before Newcastle's game against Leicester last Boxing Day.

"I have full respect for him and his abilities,” said United’s head coach. “I have seen him grow from a Football League player to a Premier League player. He’s been brilliant.

"He has been a great advert for the Premier League, but he’s a Leicester City player – and I fully respect that. I'd never talk about another contracted player coming here. But he’s a player I do respect."

Meanwhile, Wilson, out of contract next year, has revealed while on England duty that he is set for talks over a new deal.

The 31-year-old striker – who scored 11 Premier League goals in the final two months of last season as the club secured a fourth-placed finish and Champions League football – is keen to extend his stay at St James' Park.

“It's right that I'm only contracted until next year," said Wilson, signed from Bournemouth three years ago. "Newcastle's a fantastic place at the moment, and I am enjoying my football.

"My agent and the club will be speaking on my future at some point, and hopefully it will be with Newcastle.”

