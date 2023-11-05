Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game as Newcastle made it seven games unbeaten in the Premier League while Arsenal lost their first match of their league campaign.

The match was not without controversy as Arsenal’s Kai Havertz and Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes were both arguably fortunate to remain on the pitch following first-half incidents. Havertz was shown a yellow card for a foul on Sean Longstaff while Guimaraes went unpunished for a forearm into the back of Jorginho.

Gordon’s second half strike was then subject to three VAR checks before it was eventually given, much to the fury of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta who slammed the decision as a ‘disgrace’.

Ghodoussi wasn’t drawn into the controversy in the match on Twitter, instead focusing on the positives with Newcastle returning to sixth in the table.

“What a win, another incredible performance,” he tweeted along with the Newcastle dressing room victory photo. “These boys are gladiators.”

Yet on Instagram, the Newcastle co-owner did acknowledge that: “VAR was on point tonight.”

Ghodoussi was sat next to England boss Gareth Southgate at St James’ Park with several England internationals and hopefuls in action during the match, including the match-winner Gordon.