Message to Newcastle United fans travelling home from Carabao Cup final by train

The Premier League club, looking to win a first major trophy in almost 54 years, will take on Manchester United at Wembley on Sunday – and seats on trains to and from London are sold out all weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Train operator LNER has announced that no alcohol will be permitted on trains from London Kings Cross to Newcastle after the game.

A statement read: “LNER services between Newcastle and London King’s Cross on 25 and 26 February will be very busy. Trains from London King's Cross to Newcastle after 19:00 on 26 February will be dry trains, meaning no alcohol is permitted on these services.”

Newcastle have sold out their 32,761-ticket allocation for the final. Eddie Howe’s side beat Tranmere Rovers, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Leicester City and Southampton on the road to Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad