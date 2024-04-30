Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anthony Gordon’s form for Newcastle United this season has him on the cusp of representing the Three Lions at Euro 2024 this summer. Gordon has registered eleven goals and ten assists in all competitions this campaign in his first full season as a Newcastle United player - form that has impressed many onlookers.

Micah Richards has revealed he is one of those that has been greatly impressed by the former Everton man - revealing his belief that the 23-year-old ‘can do absolutely everything’. Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast alongside Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, Richards said: “Remember when he was linked to Chelsea before he went to Newcastle and everyone was laughing at him? And now, he is so consistent it’s ridiculous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Whether he is getting assists from crosses, whether he is taking on his man, whether he is defending for the team, and I know you [Shearer] put him in your England team moving forward for the Euros, but honestly, I wouldn’t disagree with you now.

“He can do absolutely everything. The improvement since the 21’s when they won it last summer has just been enormous. What a player he has turned out to be!”