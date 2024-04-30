Why Newcastle United transfer with ‘title rival’ would surprise ex-Arsenal man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith admits he would be ‘surprised’ to see Alexander Isak leave Newcastle United to join ‘title rivals’ Arsenal in the summer transfer window. Isak netted his 18th and 19th Premier League goals of the season at the weekend as he continued a stunning run of form in front of goal for the Magpies.

Isak ranks among the league’s most clinical strikers and is in with an outside shot of lifting the Premier League’s Golden Boot award. Such a strong run of form has led to speculation that the Swedish international may leave St James’ Park in the near future and Arsenal have been linked with a move for him this summer.

However, speaking to CryptoCasino, Smith admitted that it would take a lot of money for the Gunners to prise Isak away from Newcastle this summer and would be a sale the Magpies are very reluctant to sanction to a ‘title rival’.

Smith said: “Alexander Isak is an outstanding player and I’ve been very impressed with him this season. His finishing is top notch and he’s of a style that would definitely complement what Arsenal have already. He wouldn’t look out of place technically at the Emirates and he’s now a proven goalscorer in the Premier League, which is always an important trait to possess as a forward – so he’d certainly be a great signing for Arsenal this summer.

“However, he cost Newcastle around £60m, so he’d cost Arsenal a lot more – so I question whether Arsenal have got the funds and whether Newcastle want to sell him. Whether Newcastle have to for Financial Fair Play reasons is a different question, so we’ll see what happens, but I’d be surprised if Newcastle allow him to go to what is essentially a title rival if they want to keep pushing forward and stay on an upwards trajectory.”