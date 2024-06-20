Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have reportedly enquired over the signing of Italian international Riccardo Calafiori this summer.

The Magpies are reportedly one of a number of clubs to be interested in signing Calafiori this summer, according to the Athletic. They report that Liverpool, Brighton and West Ham have also shown an interest in signing Calafiori.

The Bologna defender is currently in Germany with the Italian national team as they look to defend their European Championship crown this summer. However, despite interest from the Premier League, Serie A giants Juventus are believed to be among the frontrunners for his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...