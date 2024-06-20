Newcastle United ‘enquire’ over transfer of Serie A defender - West Ham and Brighton also interested
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Magpies are reportedly one of a number of clubs to be interested in signing Calafiori this summer, according to the Athletic. They report that Liverpool, Brighton and West Ham have also shown an interest in signing Calafiori.
The Bologna defender is currently in Germany with the Italian national team as they look to defend their European Championship crown this summer. However, despite interest from the Premier League, Serie A giants Juventus are believed to be among the frontrunners for his signature.
Calafiori made 38 appearances in all competitions last season for Bologna under Thiago Motta, however, his move to become Juventus’ new manager has increased speculation that Calafiori may follow suit and join his former manager Turin. Bayern Munich and Manchester City have also shown interest in the defender who started for Italy in their win over Albania at the weekend.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.