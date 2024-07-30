Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United academy signing Rory Finneran has issued an emotional farewell message to Blackburn Rovers.

The 16-year-old midfielder has joined Newcastle on an initial scholarship deal after making his senior debut for Blackburn Rovers in their FA Cup win over Cambridge United back in January.

Finneran has also represented the Republic of Ireland Under-17s as captain and joins Newcastle’s academy as the latest youth addition following the likes of Miodrag Pivas, Aaron Epia and CJ Afumuzor this summer.

Finneran confirmed his departure from Blackburn via social media as he posted a farewell message.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to all the coaches, staff and my teammates at Blackburn over the past eight years at the club for supporting and helping me develop,” he wrote on Instagram. “It has been an amazing journey, from signing at under-eights to making my first team debut, I have enjoyed every moment and wish the best for everyone at the club. I felt it was the time for a new challenge and I am very excited for the next step in my career.”

Finneran will move to St James’ Park to join an academy set-up that will be prioritised for development by new sporting director Paul Mitchell.

Newcastle United Under-21s and Newcastle Under-18s are currently searching for new head coaches following Ben Dawson’s move to Leicester City and Graeme Carrick’s move to Middlesbrough respectively.