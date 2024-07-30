Amanda Staveley reveals Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon ‘concern’ amid Liverpool transfer links
Newcastle United were forced to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively last month in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. The PSR deadline ushered in a frantic end to the month and multiple reports that Newcastle could lose one of their key players in order to comply with those rules.
Anthony Gordon was one player linked with a move away from St James’ Park with a switch to Liverpool potentially on the cards. Gordon, who has previously admitted to idolising Steven Gerrard whilst growing up, scored and grabbed an assist for the Magpies against the Reds last season.
Speaking to the Athletic, Staveley admitted that she feared the possibility of losing either Gordon or Alexander Isak last month as they looked for ways to solve the club’s PSR issues: “My biggest concern was that we’d lose Alex (Isak) or Anthony (Gordon) because Liverpool chased him and both are extraordinary players,” Staveley said. “Negotiating is tough because you have to pretend it means nothing to you when it means everything.”
Interest in Gordon from Anfield resulted only in a tentative enquiry from the Reds and the 23-year-old is expected to join Newcastle United in pre-season training after their trip to Japan has concluded with the winger, along with Kieran Trippier, given extra time off following their international commitments with England this summer.
