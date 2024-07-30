Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amanda Staveley has admitted she was ‘concerned’ about Newcastle United losing some of their key players as the deadline to comply with PSR ticked away.

Newcastle United were forced to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively last month in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. The PSR deadline ushered in a frantic end to the month and multiple reports that Newcastle could lose one of their key players in order to comply with those rules.

Anthony Gordon was one player linked with a move away from St James’ Park with a switch to Liverpool potentially on the cards. Gordon, who has previously admitted to idolising Steven Gerrard whilst growing up, scored and grabbed an assist for the Magpies against the Reds last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Athletic, Staveley admitted that she feared the possibility of losing either Gordon or Alexander Isak last month as they looked for ways to solve the club’s PSR issues: “My biggest concern was that we’d lose Alex (Isak) or Anthony (Gordon) because Liverpool chased him and both are extraordinary players,” Staveley said. “Negotiating is tough because you have to pretend it means nothing to you when it means everything.”