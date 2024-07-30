Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth have been heavily-linked with a move for Matt Ritchie this summer, however, it appears that a different former Newcastle United player could be on his way to Fratton Park this summer.

Former Newcastle United striker Elias Sorensen is reportedly set to sign for Championship side Portsmouth this summer. Sorensen currently plays for Danish side Esbjerg FC in Denmark’s second-tier - the club he joined on a permanent basis after his time on Tyneside came to an end in 2021.

The 24-year-old took a while to adapt to life back in his homeland, however, a stunning haul of 26 goals and 15 assists in just 33 games in all competitions last season not only helped his side gain promotion from the third-tier of Danish football, but has also reportedly alerted Portsmouth as they look for ways to bolster their squad after promotion from League One. John Mousinho’s side are currently preparing for their first campaign in the Championship since the 2011/12 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports from Denmark suggest that Pompey could pay up to €400,000 to secure the services of Sorensen this summer. News of Portsmouth’s reported interest in Sorensen comes after it was revealed that prolific forward Colby Bishop will undergo heart surgery.

If a move to the south coast is completed, then Sorensen will undoubtedly be keen to showcase his talents better than he managed during two uninspiring loan spells at Blackpool and Carlisle United during his time in England. Despite being prolific for Newcastle United’s Under-18 side during the 2017/18 campaign and then registering 16 goals in just 22 games for the Under-21’s a season later, a two month loan spell at Bloomfield Road resulted in just one goalless appearance before he returned to the north east.