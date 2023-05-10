White, 20, spent the second half of the season on loan at Exeter where he made 16 appearances. The Grecians 2022-23 season came to an end with a 3-2 win over Morecambe on Sunday as they finished 14th in the third tier.

Upon his return to Newcastle, White continued to work as he trained with the first-team in preparation for Saturday’s Premier League match against Leeds United at Elland Road (12:30pm kick-off). Fellow Newcastle Under-21s midfielder Jamie Miley was also training with Eddie Howe’s squad to help fill the gap left by Sean Longstaff as he recovers from a foot injury.

Longstaff saw a specialist on Tuesday which confirmed no break or serious injury but the 25-year-old remains doubtful for the trip to Leeds this weekend.

Despite White being under 21 and able to play for Newcastle during the first half of the season without being named in the 25-man squad during - Howe won’t even be able to name the youngster on the bench in the final games of the campaign.

Why Joe White is ineligible to play for Newcastle United this season

With the Football League season now over but the Premier League season playing on for the final few games, can returning loan players feature for their parent club’s in the Premier League? The simple answer is no.

As white has been out on loan and is returning to the club outside of the transfer window, he is not permitted to feature in any first team match until the transfer window reopens. He would, in theory, be able to play for Newcastle’s Under-21s side, but their season has already ended.

The same goes for the likes of Jay Turner-Cooke, Lucas de Bolle, Garang Kuol and Dylan Stephenson who have spent time out on loan during the second half of the season. Returning senior loan players such as Jeff Hendrick, Isaac Hayden and Ciaran Clark couldn’t play regardless as they have not been named in the 25-man squad.